Adorable moment cocker spaniels Bracken and Winnie are caught with their mouths flapping in the wind

They are the split-second snapshots which have blown these two pooches into social media stardom.

Cocker spaniels Bracken, 8, and her daughter Winnie, 3, have been on a cliff-top stroll with house owners Gary and Liz Millington after they have been hit by heavy gusts of wind.

Gary, 54, and Liz, 43, snapped the moment and have been blown away by the response on-line as fellow canine lovers advised them the hilarious snap had made their day.

The couple, from Blackpool, Lancs, had taken their beloved pooches for a stroll on the cliffs at close by Bispham on Sunday when the wind picked up.

Gary, a marriage DJ who has been out of labor throughout lockdown attributable to the cancellations of events, mentioned the moment offered some much-needed mild aid.

He mentioned: ‘We had simply parked at my sisters and have been going for a stroll on Bispham rocks.

‘The wind was howling and we have been simply in suits of laughter at them, they regarded hilarious, it regarded like they have been gurning, we could not cease laughing.

‘We took a couple of photos and posted them to a Facebook web page we’re a part of for Cocker cpaniel lovers and individuals went loopy for it.

‘Everyone was saying how the image had made their day and made them smile, it was nice.

‘My spouse is a radiographer at the NHS so she is often taking pictures that make individuals upset. This is the reverse finish of the spectrum.’

The Black and Tan Cocker Spaniels resembled legendary comic Les Dawson, who was famed for his gurning facial mannerisms and retired to close by Lytham St Annes.

Gary’s posted a photograph of the pair with the caption: ‘It’s a bit Breezy Up North Today! The Flapometers can’t deal with it so the Chopometers have taken over!!’

Flapometers is a reference to canine ears flapping in the wind, however Gary mentioned his canine went one higher because it was so windy their mouths have been measuring wind velocity.

The publish attracted lots of of likes and feedback with individuals declaring their love for the windswept pooches.

Brenda McCrary commented: ‘This is so cute and humorous. Good snicker this morning.’