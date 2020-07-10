Adorable moment a baby dingo plays with its ball after a bumper breeding year in Australia

The heartwarming moment a dingo cub plays with his siblings has been filmed after the native Australian mammals experienced a bumper breeding year despite bushfires.

Kevin Newman from the Dingo Discovery Sanctuary and Research Centre in Victoria’s Macedon Ranges said Australia summer bushfire season may be the reason behind the breeding boom.

‘Usually the litters are three or four [cubs] but this year they are five to seven. We’re not sure why the litters are so big, but we think it might be for this bushfire smoke,’ that he told The Age.

The Sanctuary houses 41 dingoes from Australia’s desert, alpine, and tropical regions that were either rescued, gifted from other sanctuaries, or bred at the centre.

The sanctuary said they had very nearly twice as many pups born in 2020 than last year.

‘For a lot of the summer, the sanctuary was blanketed in smoke so while we weren’t near fires, we were undoubtedly affected by them,’ Mr Newman said.

Dingoes breed throughout the winter season and larger litter numbers mean a higher chance of survival.

Jasmin Hufschmid, senior lecturer in wildlife health at Melbourne University, said she would have assumed the bushfire smoke would cause health complications for the dingo populace and therefore smaller litters.

She said different breeding pairs or genetic facets were a more likely cause.

However, she noted one theory which could explain the phenomenon in connection with the bushfires.

The terminal investment hypothesis argues that animals in high stress surroundings will focus their energies on reproduction to ensure the survival of their species.

‘I think the idea is younger animals may put their energy to their own survival, because they are prone to reproduce down the track, where older animals may put their efforts in to reproduction,’ she said.

Bushfires swept through the country throughout the 2019/20 Australian summer resulting in one of many worst fires seasons on record.

More than 18 million hectares of land was burnt, more than 5,000 buildings were destroyed, and at the least 34 people perished throughout the crises.

Tens of millions of dollars grew up for conservation efforts for native wildlife from people around the globe in the aftermath of the blazes.

The Dingo Discovery Sanctuary and Research Centre will soon be closed for visitors for the next six weeks because the greater Melbourne and Mitchell Shire regions were placed into renewed lockdowns after a surge in coronavirus cases.

Mr Newman said he’s confident the sanctuary will soon be welcoming visitors again once restrictions are lifted.

More than 18 million hectares of land was burnt, more than 5,000 buildings were destroyed, and at the least 34 people perished throughout the horror bushfire season in Australia (pictured: East Gippsland)