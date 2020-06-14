Adoption in lockdown: Families face coronavirus struggle

Adoption systems in many countries have been hit hard as social distancing restrictions meant the closure of courtrooms and clinics, while travel bans have made connecting with a surrogate or transferring a young child between house holds far more difficult.

Dwight Burton and Monik Kadarmanto, who live near Portland, in the usa state of Oregon, began the adoption process in September 2018, and were matched with a three-year-old boy living at an orphanage in China right before Christmas.

The Chinese government has now closed its borders to prevent further waves of coronavirus and the couple is in limbo, awaiting news on when they might be able to bring their adopted son home. They say it’s been hard to obtain updates on him, with the orphanage in lockdown without administrative staff.

“There’s so much uncertainty and I think that’s the toughest part about all of this,” said Kadarmanto, 40. “There’s nothing easy about adoption, there’s a lot of just every step, you know, kind of not getting our hopes up too much.”

She said the couple was “doing fine” however, many days brought “a lot of heavy emotions. We just really want to be with him.”

The couple are staying isolated as their community reopens to ensure they truly are healthy for travel. They don’t know if they will need to quarantine in China, or whether only one of these will be able to go.

“As first-time parents, of course, we feel a nervousness about, ‘Are we going to be good enough? Have we done enough?'” said Burton, 41.

“And yet at this point, we also are like, none of that matters anymore. What matters is for us to be united as a family and to be able to start that process of becoming a family.”

Holt International, the inter-country adoption agency working with Burton and Kadarmanto, has 250 adoptions on hold, based on Susan Cox, vice president of policy and external affairs. Fifteen families already had routes, and yet another 25 were almost prepared to travel. Those adopting from South Korea have to have the country’s family court, and hearings which have been scheduled for months have now been canceled.

Satwinder Sandhu, chief executive at IAC inter-country adoption agency in great britain, told CNN he knew of families stuck in Morocco and India after traveling there to adopt.

He said that developing countries frequently rely on youngsters’ homes and orphanages instead of foster care, and resources are stretched. “For kids waiting in these institutions, every month that goes by is another month lost, really, where they are often accessing and making attachments with a fresh family.

“We’re very conscious that in some countries, if parents become ill, they might not have the resources for other people to care for their children.”

He said there have been “large numbers of families who are ready” to consider and “thousands of children waiting.”

In India, for example, there’s already a two-and-a-half year wait after adoption papers are lodged with the authorities, Sandhu said.

Creative solutions

Catherine Doolan, from Leicestershire in England, made a decision to adopt as a single parent in April last year, was approved by way of a panel in February and found a match in the UK, but that adoption fell through.

Doolan, 34, was preparing to start again once the coronavirus hit Europe, and the matching process stopped. “It definitely feels like life’s on hold,” she told CNN. “I suppose it does for a lot of people. It hit me a lot harder than I thought.”

The fashion designer said it had been a “strange” experience going from seeing a social worker every week since last summer to not really knowing that which was happening.

“I’ve cried quite a bit about it. Because I was really gearing up toward something and then it’s almost like the rug has been pulled out from underneath you.”

Some families are finding creative approaches to complete adoptions during the pandemic.

Brian and Mary-Jo Sullivan, from New Jersey, told CNN they were awaiting visas to go to Haiti in March once the country closed its borders.

The couple, who had met four-year-old Gracie a year earlier in the day through Holt, were concerned it could be many months prior to the borders reopened. Mary-Jo, who had previously worked in Haiti as a pediatric nurse, said she knew Gracie had an underlying medical condition and was focused on what can happen if she was infected with coronavirus.

Their contacts in Haiti worked frantically to obtain the child’s passport, visa and other paperwork approved, also to get her on a repatriation flight to the usa with a missionary couple. They got the documents approved hours before the flight, and Gracie made it to the usa in early April.

“We were just racing against time,” said Mary-Jo. “It was nothing short of a miracle.”

Several families in the US have considered technology. In Fort Smith, Arkansas, Kimberly Wieneke and her husband adopted two-year-old Jaden via a Zoom hearing following the court was closed. In Columbus, Ohio, Laura and Casey Wieck also said they adopted their son via a virtual hearing, in a post on Instagram

Moving a child between households can be a practical challenge. Most children are transferred from foster care to new families via a gradual handover and a number of meetings. Regional UK agency One Adoption West Yorkshire said it turned out working to find emergency accommodation for adoptive families allow this to occur, and some foster carers had even let adoptive parents temporarily move in using them.

Giving birth under lockdown

The pandemic has affected all sorts of adoptions. Parents with pregnant surrogates also need to plan across the birth of these child. Some of the parents that have opted for this route within the US have driven long distances between states, and rented accommodation early on in the outbreak to ensure they might be nearby for the delivery, said Kim Bergman, senior partner at Growing Generations, which assists with surrogacy in the US and internationally.

Many hospitals were only allowing one individual to show up at the birth, which regularly meant an arduous decision involving the surrogate’s partner or the adopting parents, she said.

“And of course, there are people who couldn’t come for the delivery at all because they were impacted by travel issues or travel bans or quarantines,” Bergman added.

Growing Generations has helped such families make interim arrangements for the care of their baby, which have included former surrogates who live locally helping out, friends of the parents who live nearby becoming temporary guardians, and hiring baby nurses.

In Kiev, dozens of babies born to Ukrainian surrogate mothers have been trapped in lockdown and not able to join their adoptive parents in the usa, UK, Spain and other countries.

Bergman said some individuals were “devastated and really sad” at the outlook of missing a birth, but most were just grateful that their babies were safe.

“Trust is a really, really important part of this process,” she said. “You’re already trusting strangers to take care of your baby and take care of your family building. And this is just another level.”

Bergman told CNN that clinics stopped doing all in-person medical procedures and screenings from around mid-March, affecting everybody who had a surrogate ready to be screened or even to start a cycle, and anybody planning to fly to the usa or interstate for their own egg retrieval.

“So that had a really big impact, it essentially put a pause button on the entire process industry-wide,” she said.

Most IVF clinics in the usa have now reopened and are operating with careful safety procedures in place, said Bergman.

Delays were especially hard for folks who had already spent years going through fertility struggles, she added. “Of course, there’s a lot of hopes and dreams put on this process and any delays are really felt very, very, very strongly.”

Some had decided to postpone for half a year or a year because it was “too unknown and too stressful” but others remained determined, she added.

“Some intended parents have said, you know, this just has made me more resolute that having a family and loved ones is the most important thing.”