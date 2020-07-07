Adonis Hoffman: Betting on Black to clean the corporate slate

First, today’s response to the BLM and social justice movements has been light emitting diode entirely by the private sector. Governments at all levels have remained interested but uninvolved. And 2nd, the BLM movement has been multi-ethnic and multi-generational — supported by White, Hispanic, Asian and European allies throughout the globe — a living testament to our worldwide interdependence and connectedness.

We now realize that the world is watching, learning and judging how America handles what noted scholar W.E.B. Dubois in 1903 called “the problem of the color line.” Apropos of our 2020 ethos, it is fitting that the response to the same problem is currently measured by the millions on corporate checks rather than the morals of American leaders. What a difference 100 years makes.

The amount of money being pledged to programs, companies and businesses led by or focused on African Americans has been impressive by any standard. Blue chip corporations like Comcast, Microsoft, Google, Bank of America, Nike, AT&T, Target, Walmart, Sony, Verizon and others, along with a-listers and wealthy individuals, have made multi-year, multimillion-dollar commitments to BLM and allied organizations. It seems that $100 million has become the de rigueur standard for both media and corporate cred in today’s high-stakes skin game.

A good many social media naysayers suggest that corporate pledges reflect little more than White guilt and should be considered with suspicion — particularly money from businesses with thin records on diversity. They also say that a multi-year pledge of $150 million is small relative to their earnings.

But let’s be real here: when was the last time any big company pledged this amount of money to anything but building its own important thing? The overwhelming financial response by organizations is a plea not only for the hearts and minds of Black folks but because of their money too. White guilt or maybe not, the corporate pledges certainly are a recognition of an ever-present market reality. Not only do Black lives matter, but so too do Black dollars. And that’s worth examining.

Consider a few compelling data points, courtesy of Nielsen, which measures demographics, spending and consumption among other big data categories.

As of 2018, there have been over 48 million Black Americans, with nearly 25 million in the millennial age or younger. With a median age of 32, Black Americans are simply now approaching their peak earning years but happen to be dominating industries from music to fashion. The influence of African American consumers is extensive — driven by their tech affinity, passion for sharing experiences and powered by their omnichannel thirst for information and recommendations.

Black buying power grew from $320 billion in 1990 to $1.3 trillion in 2018. Between 2000 and 2018, Black buying power rose 114%, compared to an 89% increase in White buying power. Texas now has the largest populace of African Americans and tops the nation in African American buying power.

African Americans over-index the total population for many genres of apps, including search engines, entertainment, electronics, government and non-profit apps. Black Americans are avid media consumers that save money time with television, TV-connected devices, radio, video on computers, web apps on smartphones and web apps on tablets than the general population. They over-index on YouTube and Netflix by 12 and 19 points, respectively.

Marketers know, or should be aware of, that African Americans love the latest trends and tend to be more likely than the total population to rely on advertising to provide meaningful information about products and services they use. 40% of Black consumers say they truly are the first among their friends to decide to try new products and services, surpassing the total populace by 29%. And most relevant for social justice concerns, 42% of African Americans expect brands they buy to support social causes — 16% more than the general population.

As voracious media consumers across multiple channels, Black Americans are the largest consumers of TELEVISION with over 11 hours more every week using tv compared to the total population. While TV usage decreased in the a year ago, “internet on the go” is increasing with more hours spent on video, audio and social media than the total populace on both smartphones and tablets. Blacks are creating their own video, audio and digital app platforms that enable them to express their aspirations and support for businesses that meet their consumer demands.

African Americans have contributed mightily to the development of America ever since the first slaves arrived in Point Comfort near Jamestown, Va., in 1619. Unquestionably, America wouldn’t be the powerful nation it is without Blacks, despite two . 5 centuries of political oppression and economic exclusion supported by statute, civil society and social custom. While there has been immense progress, there is certainly yet a considerable ways to go.

As leading banks, retailers, technology firms and much more develop commercial strategies to connect with Black consumers, it’s wise to commit millions upon millions of dollars to embrace universal principles of equity and respect. In that context, the decision by major companies to bet on Black isn’t just a roll-of-the-dice or knee-jerk response to social justice. At most readily useful, it is a prudent embrace of conscious capitalism and at worst a timely effort to clean the corporate slate. In either case, you’ll find nothing wrong with that.