Adobe to cut off Flash support on December 31

Three years back, Adobe announced its plans to end support for the Flash Player by the conclusion of 2020. Now Adobe issued the state end-of-life date for Flash which is the past day of the calendar year – December 31, 2020. After this date, Adobe wont issue any updates or security patches for Flash and recommends users to uninstall the ball player beforehand.

In addition, Adobe will remove all archives of previous Flash Player versions from its official site and can block Flash-based content from running.

Adobe will prompt those people who have Flash Player installed on their device to uninstall it prior to the termination date.

