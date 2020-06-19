Adobe Photoshop Gets New AI-Based Improvements, Better Lightroom Integration

Adobe has introduced a bunch of new features for Photoshop desktop and iPad users. These new features include performance improvements, improved Sensei AI machine learning, and more. Photoshop uses AI learning to upgrade several of its features, such as the Select Subject feature with Portrait Power that enables the consumer to get refined results. Improvements to the Adobe Camera Raw (ACR) user experience have also been introduced, and Adobe Fonts are actually automatically activated when you open a Photoshop document.

Starting with Adobe Photoshop for Desktop changes, the Select Subject feature with portrait mode is vastly improved. The feature is now content aware, and applies new custom algorithms if it detects one is in the scene. Furthermore, hair and treatment around hair has been greatly improved aswell, giving users a more refined result.

A whole new group of improvements are coming to the Adobe Camera Raw including more intuitive image adjustments and batch processing. Navigation has been made simpler with controls now stacked vertically for easy discovery, and sliders are now built to look similar to how they truly are in Lightroom. New crop tool improvements have been introduced as well and the Curves UI can be updated with a simpler design that is better to use.

Photoshop also gets a new auto-activate Adobe Fonts feature. This feature seamlessly downloads fonts when a file using Adobe Fonts is opened. The ability to rotate patterns in addition has been added, and Match Fonts gets an improved experience with support for more fonts, vertical text, and multiple-line detection. This feature essentially lets you identify fonts that can be found in your pictures using Sensei AI capabilities. The Adobe Capture mobile-only feature is currently available on desktop as well. This feature allows you to make changes to a current image by changing its pattern, colour theme, shape, and gradients.

Changes to Photoshop on iPad include better integration of Lightroom including the capability to move a picture from Lightroom to Photoshop and right back. Furthermore, Adobe makes available all of the tools in Photoshop when editing a photograph from Lightroom.