Adobe Photoshop Camera App Now Available on Android, iOS as a Free Download

Young creators on the Internet rely on smartphone cameras for their next influential hit. Be it a quick 15-second cringeworthy TikTok video or a filter-filled photo of a meal, smartphone cameras have helped creators do anything. While camera hardware inside smartphones has been improving, so have the apps that process all the photos and videos shot on them.

Adobe Photoshop has been a one-stop-shop for some digital photography enthusiasts since forever. Last year, Adobe announced its plans to bring the magic of Photoshop to smartphones, besides launching Photoshop for the iPad. While Adobe already has a large number of mobile apps, many of them with the Photoshop branding, there’s something distinctive in this one.

Titled ‘Adobe Photoshop Camera’, the app is currently available as a download free on Android and iOS, months after being for sale in a limited beta. Adobe believes its new app has a lot more to supply than your usual photo editing apps on cellular devices. Adobe Photoshop Camera is powered by the company’s AI-powered platform called Sensei that does most of the magic.

Internet creators rely on various photo editing apps to produce their content stand out. However, not most people are comfortable spending a large amount of time on complicated apps. Adobe Photoshop Camera promises to automatically fine-tune your photos and make them look extra special. The app can automatically decide the most effective settings for the photo, while letting pro users by hand adjust them as per their taste.

Adobe’s Photoshop Camera app doesn’t substitute Instagram or Snapchat for creators. Instead, the app is a bridge between your smartphone camera and the social platform of their choice. Adobe feels you will end up with better-looking photos if you use the Photoshop Camera app to edit them.

At one’s heart of all this magic is Adobe’s Sensei platform. The AI-driven platform doesn’t just power the Photoshop Camera app, but inaddition it enables a number of of good use features on its suite of multimedia editing apps on the desktop. Capturing a great photo will still require some photography skills. But after that, a smartphone app can handle almost everything.

Adobe Photoshop Camera app allows developers to create their very own lenses. You can selectively download and install these lenses within the app. Each lens offers a number of variations, which can then be further customised based on users’ preferences.

We’ve been experimenting with a beta release of Adobe Photoshop Camera for almost a week now. The free photo editing app lets users shoot and edit photos, apply Photoshop effects and AI filters on the fly. Photoshop Camera app now offers several lenses that are, fairly speaking, a combination of filters and animations with an power to recognise objects. You can download these on the app, as soon as downloaded they could be applied offline too.

Some of these lenses are optimised for selfies while others will be needing users to fire up the smartphone’s rear camera. Lenses such as Pop Art and Dreamcatcher completely change the way your photo appears like, without any real hard work from your own end or spending a horrible amount of time. Adobe also tangled up with Billie Eilish to let users add angel wings, with relevant backdrops to their photos.

You can shoot new photos, edit them, or apply lenses to them. You can also edit existing photos you’ve shot using your smartphone’s native camera app. While the app remains free, Adobe possesses its cloud storage plans as an in-app purchase within the app.

Photoshop Camera does live up to its expectations, in the event that you ignore the stability issues in the beta version. The stable release should iron out most of the kinks though. The app won’t replace iconic Instagram filters or AR-powered Snapchat lenses, nonetheless it adds still another dimension to the world of mobile photo editing for creators. Another problem Adobe could face is the confusing array of photo-editing apps it now offers on mobile app stores.

The power of Photoshop in the hands, without the complex interface, is something most users would admire. And it’s free. While a mobile version of Lightroom, and several other photo-editing apps already exist on both Android and iOS app stores, Photoshop Camera promises to add software-based charm to your photos.