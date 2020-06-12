Adobe finally brings Photoshop Camera to iOS and Android

In todays world of selfies, a lot of companies do their best to provide more and more intriguing choices for all the users that want to add a little bit of edge to their photos. Adobes solution is called Photoshop Camera – an app that was already introduced but was in Beta as yet.

The application are now able to be downloaded for free at the App Store and Google Play and it brings over 80 custom filters.

Adobe Photoshop Camera implements an unique AI capabilities to split up the object from the background, providing gorgeous selfie, food and scenery shots, and more. There are also features like portrait relighting and distortion removal.

There are even content-aware recommendations where the app knows which effects ought to be applied for the most effective result.

In order to appeal better to the younger audience, Adobe is partnering with the pop-star Billie Eilish to create limited-edition lenses inspired by her songs and music videos. The company promised it will keep providing artist-inspired filters later on and all of them will be free for anyone.

Source (iOS)  Source (Android)