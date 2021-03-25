Adobe down after-hours despite posting EPS, revenue beat
Adobe reported earnings that topped estimates, posting $3.91B in revenue and $3.14 in EPS. This topped Street estimates of $3.76B in revenue and an EPS of $2.79. Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance to break down the key metrics.

