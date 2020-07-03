Administrative proceedings opened at two TV stations for anchors not wearing masks on air – Panorama

Law-enforcement officers have visited the Fifth Channel on July three and opened administrative proceedings on the bottom that TV anchors appeared on air with out masks. According to Yerevan Today report, earlier immediately, the law enforcement officials had visited one other TV firm, Armnews with the identical cause.

To observe, the Chairman of the Commission of Television and Radio clearly acknowledged that there was set no requirement for TV anchors to put on face masks throughout information broadcast.

Days in the past, the Union of Journalists of Armenia launched an announcement over the matter. According to it, the technical personnel in TV studios retains a 1.5-2 meter distance from anchors in response to requirements which itself drops the requirement and implementation of the norm to put on masks.