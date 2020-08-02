Adjustable(20 to 40 Degree) Angle Mount Compatible with Zumimall Doorbell, Replacement Angle Adjustment Adapter Mounting Plate Bracket Wedge Corner Kit

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $15.99
(as of Aug 02,2020 22:42:40 UTC – Details)

Product Description

conner kitconner kit

Doorbell Angle MountDoorbell Angle Mount

wall platewall plate

Compatible Mount: Compatible with Zumimall Video Doorbell，Perfect doorbell wedge kit.
A Wider Vision: Allows to adjust the angle to left or right 20 degree to 40 degree .Provide greater viewing angle for your Zumimall doorbell,Adapt your walls, Adjustable as your request.
More Angle Choices: You can choose your ideal angle directly so that to improve your motion detection and get a greater view of visitors coming to your door. Especially when you use the angle mount in order to see down and get an excellent view of the walkway, the front yard and all the way out to the road.
Premium Material — All parts of this product are well made with top quality material, and all the screw holes are well designed and fit the high quality stainless steel screw perfectly.
Easy Installation: Kit with detailed Instruction ,Installation Can be Done Within 10 to 15 mins.,All the screws are included in the package.

Post Views: 10

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR