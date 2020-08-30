Adjustable Floor Chair with Back Support Folding Floor Sofa Lounge Chair for Adults Video Gaming Lazy Sofa Cushion Chair, Blue



Price: $63.59

(as of Aug 30,2020 08:49:11 UTC – Details)





Adjustable Floor Chair With Back Support Folding Floor Sofa Lounge Chair For Adults Video Gaming Lazy Sofa Cushion Chair Specifications: -Material: Sponge,Linen Cloth,Metal Frame -Color: Blue -Unfold Dimension: 42.5″ L x 21.2″ W x 4.3″ H -Weight: 3.3KG/7.27LBs -Bearing weight: 440 Lbs Package include: – 1 x Floor sofa – 1 x Instruction Attention: – Items may slightly differ from photo in terms of color due to the lighting or your monitor’s display. – Contact us when meeting difficulties on installation or any other problems. Your email will be replied within 24 hours.

★【COMFORTABLE FLOOR CHAIR】: Memory foam construction and breathable cotton hemp cover provide ultimate comfort and support.You will feel comfortable using this floor sofa chair in your living room, child’s room, or anywhere else in your home.

★【ADJUSTABLE FLOOR SOFA CHAIR】: 90-180 degree adjustable back and 5 fixed back position,The foldable floor chair cushion adapts perfectly to your natural sitting position thanks to its different angles.

★【UNIVERSAL USE】: Whether as a lounge chair, meditation chair, reading, gaming chair for adults, watching TV, seminars, or discussion groups in the office, the Easy Lounge functions as a comfortable and versatile floor cushion.

★【EASY STORE&SPACE-SAVING】: Lay the Lazy sofa completely flat to store under your bed or tall couch. Also lay the chairs flat to stack them on top of each other making them easy to put away and space-saving.

★【NO ASSEMBLY REQUIRED】: Don’t need any assemble. Just open could use,Add a convenient and comfy piece of furniture to your home with the adjustable floor sofa.