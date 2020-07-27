Adjustable Edge Laying Satin Wrap Edge Scarf for Black Hair To Control Natural Hair Edges with Edge Brush | Lace Wig Accessories for Setting Closures and Frontals with Wig Glue/Adhesive | Hair Isle – Wide/Black



Price: $19.99

(as of Jul 27,2020 06:33:24 UTC – Details)



◆ The Hair Isle Wrap, Set ‘N Go Adhesive/Edge Setting Satin Wrap is an essential wig, natural hair and curly hair accessory!

◆ The Adhesive Setting Edge Wrap has a long band design which aids in blending or “melting the lace” of Lace Frontals, Closures & Wigs into wig glue/adhesive for less visibility.

◆ It’s also an Edge Laying Satin Wrap Scarf, which is great for setting or laying down natural hair edges into place with edge control styling products after using an edge brush tool!

◆ A Velcro closure on the Edge Wrap allows for easy attachment and adjustment to your desired comfort level and the satin fabric of the Edge Wrap Scarf is gentle on hair, hair edges, and skin.

◆ The Satin Wrap can also be used at night in conjuction with the Pineapple Method for curly hair to preserve curls while sleeping!

LAY THOSE EDGES COMFORTABLY – Adjustable Velcro Closure of edge laying scarf allows for easy attachment of edge wrap. One size fits all/Can adjust to desired comfort level.

PROTECT THOSE EDGES – Satin edge laying scarf is gentle on hair, hair edges and skin during wear.

TAME FLYAWAYS & CONTROL NATURAL HAIR EDGES – Use the Edge Brush (Random color) to delicately tame flyaways and lay and control natural hair edges for a polished look!

A WIG & NATURAL HAIR ESSENTIAL – This edge wrap is a perfect accessory for use with edge brushes, lace wig glues & edge control products.