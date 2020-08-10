Adjustable Angle Mount Compatible with Ring Video Doorbell 2 / Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell, QIBOX Bracket Corner Kit/Adjustment Adapter/Mounting Plate/Wedge Kit (for Doorbell 1st & 2nd ONLY)



Product Description

QIBOX Adjustable Angle Mount for Ring Video Doorbell, a Great Add-on to Easily Angle Exactly where you need it to be.

Get your ideal setup and the perfect point-of-view with our range of custom Ring Installation Kits.

Comes with a superior quality angle mount, Ranging from 30 degree to 55 degree to left or right angles with clear marks, which can provide more choices and you can also choose your ideal angle directly so that to improve your motion detection and get a greater view of visitors coming to your door.

Our Angle Mounts allow you to See Much More with your Ring Doorbell



Our angle mounts will give your doorbell the proper angle, much better view and vision with the adjustment, especially when you use the angle mount in order to see down and get an excellent view of the walkway, the front yard and all the way out to the road. It’s still excellent video and the mount does not skew it at all, this mount is a great addition to the Ring Doorbell. This is a great add-on to easily angle exactly where you need it to be.

Upgraded & Special Design

An angle table in the top of angle mount will help you save time to adjust your ideal view angle easily!

More Angle Choices Available

QIBOX Ring Video Doorbell angle mount allows you to adjust the angle from 30 degree to 55 degree. It is perfect to improve your motion detection and have a good view of visitors.

What Are Included in our Box

PA/ABS material that owns better high hardness, great tensile strength and corrosion resistance. All the screws are made of the best quality stainless steel to make sure it will not get rusty and break off after a long time of installing.

Material

Top Quality ABS Material

Durable Carbon Steel with ABS Handle

UL Certified High Quality

Quantity

1 Set

2 Screwdriver + 6 Additional Screws

1 Set

Durability

Compatible Models

for Ring Video Doorbell 2 & Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell

for Ring Video Doorbell Pro ONLY

for Ring Video Doorbell/Doorbell 2

for All Ring Video Doorbells

COMPATIBILITY – QIBOX doorbell angle mount/corner kit/mounting bracket is Compatible for Ring Video Doorbell 2 (2nd Generation) & Standard Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell (1st Generation). QIBOX Video Doorbell 2 and Original angle mount corner kit allows you to adjust the angle from 30 degree to 55 degree. It is perfect to improve your motion detection and have a good view of visitors.

MORE ANGLE CHOICES – QIBOX Doorbell angle mounting kit Comes with a superior quality angle mounting bracket, Ranging from 30 degree to 55 degree to left or right angles, you can choose your ideal angle directly so that to improve your motion detection and get a greater view of visitors coming to your door. Especially when you use the angle mount in order to see down and get an excellent view of the walkway, the front yard and all the way out to the road.

SPECIAL DESIGN FOR UPGRADED VERSION – there is an angle table in the top of doorbell mounting bracket to save your time and make it easier to adjust your wanted view angle from 30 to 55 degree. It also comes with detailed Instruction, installation can be done within 10 to 15 mins. Every screw hole is well designed and fit the screw well.

HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL – QIBOX compatible with Ring Doorbell corner kit was made of PA/ABS material that owns better high hardness, great tensile strength and corrosion resistance. It is sanitary and durable so you do not have to worry it is flimsy and will not be easily broken like the ordinary plastic one.

WHAT ARE INCLUDED IN THE BOX – 1 x Adjustable Angle Mount; 2 x M2.5*12MM Screws; 4 x M3.0*12MM Screws; 2 x M3.5*25MM Screws 3 x Wall Anchors; 1 x Screwdriver; 1 x User Manual. All the screws are make of the best quality stainless steel to make sure it will not broke off installing.