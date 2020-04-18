Adil Rashid sets 2023 Cricket World Cup target and would consider Test return

Adil Rashid has envisioned enjoying within the 2023 World Cup however the England leg-spinner is extra hesitant in regards to the prospect of returning to Test cricket.

Rashid will flip 35 throughout England’s defence of their crown, an age the place many would not less than be considering retirement, however it’s extensively recognised leg-spinners typically bloom within the autumn of their careers.

The gradual and low Indian surfaces would additionally favour Rashid though the Yorkshireman’s troublesome shoulder which required two injections merely to get by means of final yr’s World Cup means he’s cautious of trying too far forward.

He mentioned: “My purpose is to play for England so long as doable. We do not know the way lengthy that might be. Months, years, or no matter it’s. I’ve a imaginative and prescient when it comes to possibly attaining that, the 2023 World Cup would be beautiful.

“Another World Cup would be nice. That’s a long way away and a lot can happen in three years in terms of performance, injuries, people coming in and out, but that’s something that I would love to do again. Ultimately play as long as I can. If I stay fit, if my shoulder gets stronger then I can hopefully play for a long time.”