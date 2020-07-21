adidas Kids’ Ultimafuture Running Shoe



Price: $28.48

(as of Jul 21,2020 18:48:06 UTC – Details)



Innovative in form. Innovative in function. These kids’ shoes serve up running-inspired style to the next generation. They’re designed with pride in the details, from the sculpted outsole to the plush cushioned midsole. The sock-like upper hugs feet in soft knit, and a sockliner underfoot offers extra comfort.

Imported

Synthetic sole

Shaft measures approximately 6-12 inches from arch

Platform measures approximately 0-3 inches

Boot opening measures approximately 0-3 inches around

Regular fit