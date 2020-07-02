Adidas is offering 25% off everything on site

Adidas has received a summer full of incredible deals, and so they keep on coming. This week? Athletes — and athleisure-letes — wanting to top up their closets for summer’s hottest, sweatiest months can take 25% off its shop through Monday, July 6, with code SUMMER.

There are some exceptions to the offer: YEEZY, 4D, Select Ultraboost, Pharrell x adidas, Girls Are Awesome, Human Made, limited edition Originals, and gift cards. But still, there are some bargains across men’s, women’s and children clothes and shoes. We’ve rounded up some of the best picks to shop now — sizes are bound to sell out quickly.

Own the Run Cooler Shorts ($24, originally $35; adidas.com)

Own the Run Cooler Shorts

These super-comfortable shorts are made for summer — a.k.a. ideal for the following few months of running, playing catch and mowing lawns.

Future Boonie Hat ($26.25, originally $35; adidas.com)

Future Boonie Hat

Hipsters and outdoors enthusiasts alike can agree on this hat, which has a wide brim for sunny days.

Adicolor 3D Trefoil Tank Top ($21, originally $28; adidas.com)

Adicolor 3D Trefoil Tank Top

Made from breezy cotton jersey, this tank is ready for the gymnasium (or the couch) on hot summer days.

Stan Smith Shoes ($60, originally $80; adidas.com)

Stan Smith Shoes

This iconic sneaker needs no explanation — and a variety of colorways are on sale, from all black to metallic gold.

NMD_R1 Shoes ($97.50, originally $130; adidas.com)

NMD_R1 Shoes

Pops of neon give your standard all-black sneakers a splash of color for summer.

Cropped Tee ($33.75, originally $45; adidas.com)

Cropped Tee

We’d wear this floral cropped tee for more than just working out. Plus, it’s designed in collaboration with an all-female studio from London. (There are some very nice coordinating bike shorts, too.)

Ultimate Bra ($48.75, originally $65; adidas.com)

Ultimate Bra

This top-rated bra is created to offer wearers incredible support — and comfort — whether you’re running or doing HIIT.

Detatchable Two-In-One Shorts ($31.50, originally $60; adidas.com)

Detatchable Two-In-One Shorts

These two-in-one shorts are simply like leggings, but cause them to become summer.

Trefoil Tee ($15, originally $20; adidas.com)

Trefoil Tee

This classic tee remains as cool as ever — and it’s also available for adorable infants.

Rapidarun Shoes ($52.50, originally $70; adidas.com)

Rapidarun Shoes

Available in pink and gray or monochrome, these kids’ running shoes are comfortable, supportive and have correctly zero laces to trip on.

Iridescence Print Shorts ($15, originally $28; adidas.com)

Iridescence Print Shorts

These shirts are as summer-y as sherbet. Best of all, they match lots of T-shirts.

Adilette Comfort Adjustable Slides ($18, originally $30; adidas.com)

Adilette Comfort Adjustable Slides

It’s never too early to offer little feet their first iconic set of Adidas slides. These shoes have a Velcro strap so young ones can get an even more secure fit.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.