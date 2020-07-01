Adidas exec, Karen Parkin, who said racism talks are ‘noise’ is stepping down

“It has become clear to me that to unify the organization it would be better for me to retire and pave the way for change,” Parkin said in a written statement.
Parkin
came under fire
last
year after she told employees at a gathering that she thought the main topic of racism was “noise” that is only discussed in the United States, according
to a report in the Wall Street Journal
.
She
also
told employees she didn’t think Adidas had an issue with racism, the report stated.
Parkin’s career at Adidas spanned 23 years, based on Adidas AG Chairman of the Supervisory Board Igor Landau, who said Parkin “always acted in the best interests of our company and our people.”
“Her decision to leave the company reflects that commitment and her belief that a new HR leader will best drive forward the pace of change that Adidas needs at this time,” Landau said in a written statement.
On her solution Tuesday, Parkin said she is devoted to the company’s goals of becoming more “diverse, inclusive and equitable.”
Her prior controversial statements reported by the Journal came right after a New York Times investigation
that found less than 5% of employees at Adidas North American headquarters identify as Black. The few Black people who worked there
expressed feeling marginalized by their employer, which routinely markets itself using famous Black designers and brand ambassadors like Beyoncé
and Kanye West.
Adidas said CEO Kasper Rorsted will take over as interim head of HR until a more permanent replacement is found.
The company recently launched several initiatives aimed at addressing racial inequality
both internally and externally. By 2025, it plans to donate $120 million to US initiatives addressing racial injustice and supporting Black communities.
Rorsted recently sponsored an international Committee to Accelerate Inclusion & Equality for Adidas, which the company said includes internal decision makers “from different racial and ethnic backgrounds,” around the globe.
Adidas has also set a goal for at least 30%
of all new US positions to be filled by Black or Latinx individuals and for 20%-23% of corporate roles to be filled by Black and Latinx employees by 2025. The company also said it expects Black and Latinx individuals to comprise 12% of its leadership positions in the usa.