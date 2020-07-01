Adidas exec, Karen Parkin, who said racism talks are ‘noise’ is stepping down

“It has become clear to me that to unify the organization it would be better for me to retire and pave the way for change,” Parkin said in a written statement.

came under fire last year after she told employees at a gathering that she thought the main topic of racism was "noise" that is only discussed in the United States, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. She also told employees she didn't think Adidas had an issue with racism, the report stated.

Parkin’s career at Adidas spanned 23 years, based on Adidas AG Chairman of the Supervisory Board Igor Landau, who said Parkin “always acted in the best interests of our company and our people.”

“Her decision to leave the company reflects that commitment and her belief that a new HR leader will best drive forward the pace of change that Adidas needs at this time,” Landau said in a written statement.