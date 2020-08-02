Adele shows support for Beyoncé’s ‘Black is King’ in new Instagram photo

The 32- year-old vocalist shared a photo on Saturday including herself presenting under a TELEVISION screen showing a scene from Beyonc é’s “Black Is King.”

“Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art,” Adele captioned the Instagram post

In the photo, Adele recreated the crescent moon top that Beyonc é used while singing “Already,” among the tracks consisted of in the musical movie and visual album.

The 24- time Grammy Award- winning queen of pop released the fiercely expected album onFriday It’s motivated by “The Lion King,” on Disney+.