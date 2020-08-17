Adele says Glennon Doyle’s book ‘Untamed’ helped her during transformative year

Reading it will “shake your brain and make your soul scream,” Adele cautioned in a social networks post.

“I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot! .. ‘A good life is a hard life!'” she composed.

“Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me! I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon,” Adele concluded.

Doyle, 44, composed back in the remarks area: “I love you, my soul sister. Thank you for this … Love, Hope, Sisterhood…”

Doyle’s book, which was launched in March, is part self-help, part narrative kind of …