Adele, George Clooney, & Lorde Call For Action Following George Floyd’s Death: ‘It’s Sickening’

Celebs proceed to talk out in regards to the civil unrest in response to George Floyd’s tragic dying — and one celeb made certain to concurrently name out different stars’ hole “performance activism” on social media!

As you absolutely know, nationwide protests are happening within the aftermath of the 46-year-old Minneapolis man dying after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.

One of the most recent stars to talk out in regards to the devastating incident was George Clooney, who wrote an essay revealed by The Daily Beast lamenting about how the actual pandemic is the perpetual combat in opposition to police brutality in terms of black residents.

He wrote:

“How many times have we seen people of color killed by police? Tamir Rice, Philando Castile, Laquan McDonald. There is little doubt that George Floyd was murdered. We watched as he took his last breath at the hands of four police officers. Now we see another defiant reaction to the systemic cruel treatment of a portion of our citizens like we saw in 1968, 1992, and 2014.”

Explaining how large modifications have to be made in each legislation enforcement and the felony justice system, Clooney continued:

“We don’t know when these protests will subside. We hope and pray that no one else will be killed. But we also know that very little will change… The anger and the frustration we see playing out once again in our streets is just a reminder of how little we’ve grown as a country from our original sin of slavery. The fact that we aren’t actually buying and selling other human beings anymore is not a badge of honor. We need systemic change in our law enforcement and in our criminal justice system… This is our pandemic. It infects all of us, and in 400 years we’ve yet to find a vaccine.”

The Michael Clayton star went on to place Donald Trump on blast for his characteristically unhelpful responses, including:

“We need policymakers and politicians that reflect basic fairness to all of their citizens equally. Not leaders that stoke hatred and violence as if the idea of shooting looters could ever be anything less than a racial dog whistle… So this week, as we’re wondering what it’s going to take to fix these seemingly insurmountable problems, just remember we created these issues so we can fix them. And there is only one way in this country to bring lasting change: Vote.”

Powerful phrases from a strong movie star!

Of course, Clooney’s not the one A-lister who felt the necessity to converse out. Adele made a uncommon social media publish on Monday to deal with the controversy surrounding Floyd’s dying, urging her followers to remain “righteously angered but be focused” as protests and marches proceed to achieve momentum.

She wrote alongside a photo of Floyd on Instagram:

“George Floyd’s murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless others that haven’t. Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum. So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking and keep learning! It’s important we don’t get disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now. This is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it’s about inequality. And this isn’t only about America! Racism is alive and well everywhere. I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice ♥️.”

Again, highly effective phrases!

But let’s be trustworthy: everybody’s gotten a bit weary of celebs posting about social points on their social accounts. We comprehend it, you already know it, and Lorde is aware of it.

Thankfully, the Green Light songstress acknowledged that self-serving a part of the social media activism equation whereas addressing the protests in an electronic mail to her followers over the weekend.

After condemning police brutality and revealing she attended a “peaceful protest” in Auckland, New Zealand “to support the Black Lives Matter movement,” the 23-year-old bought candid about what she described as “performance activism” from celebs like herself. She wrote:

“One of the things I find most frustrating about social media is performative activism, predominantly by white celebrities (like me). It’s hard to strike a balance between self-serving social media displays and true action. But part of being an ally is knowing when to speak and when to listen, and I know that white silence right now is more damaging than someone’s wack protest selfie. So let me be clear: this ongoing systemic brutality by police is racist, it’s sickening, and it’s unsurprising.”

The Grammy winner defined:

“As someone who has made art directly inspired by and in conversation with hip hop, it’s my responsibility to let you know that I’m here. I extend that sentiment to all my fellow musicians and producers who have tightened a snare to make it more trap, who’ve drawn a pattern of high hats in ProTools because they heard something similar in a hip hop song and it made them feel big and cool. We have a responsibility to let our affected listeners know that we’re with them when it’s hard too, not just when it’s easy. Not just when we benefit. We see you, and we’re here.”

She continued:

“I’m still learning the nuances of all this. I’m still working out how to practice activism while refraining from social media. Numbers at protests and mass gatherings speak loudly, hopefully lead to eventual legislative change, so I do that. Money helps concretely, paying things like bail funds to free unjustly held activists, so I do that. I don’t feel completely comfortable posting donation links asking you for money—I don’t know what kind of financial situation you’re in right now. It’s on me to use my resources—resources you gave me, directly or indirectly—to donate on your behalf.”

Lorde ended her electronic mail with a hyperlink to a petition calling for the cops in Floyd’s arrest to be fired and for prices to be filed, together with a direct message to her “black and brown listeners,” writing:

“I’m so sorry this is your reality, that you haven’t had a choice but to be defined by this, to give it your energy. I’m aware of that tax on you. I hope white people you know are doing what they can to ease your load. And I really, really hope systems will change to better protect you.”

Probably probably the most self-aware response we’ve seen to date!

Of course, elevating consciousness in regards to the points is in itself critically vital, but it surely’s good to see a celeb pander to all of the social media cynics on the market, too. We want all of the help we will get right here!