Adele & Ex-Husband Simon Konecki Live Across The Street From Each Other?! Here’s Why!

Former pair Adele and also Simon Konecki remain to make sacrifices for their 7-year-old child, Angelo Adkins

According to a record from People, the Hello crooner and also her ex-husband are currently living nearby from each various other in Los Angeles in order to make co-parenting less complicated for them, specifically amidst the continuous coronavirus pandemic!

Related: Adele’s New Lifestyle Has Her ‘Happy & Fulfilled’ After Weight Loss Journey

The resource described:

“They are doing what’s best for Angelo. Her son is her world.”

With proceeded stay-at-home orders in position, Adele has actually been leaning right into a much more loosened up way of life and also accepting her motherly responsibilities:

“She helps Angelo with schoolwork and cooks. She very much enjoys being a stay-at-home mom right now.”

Sounds like clever co-parenting to us!

Plus, Angelo has actually been the motivation behind a lot of of the vocalist’s current choices. As you’ll likely remember, Adele transformed heads with a picture that displayed her remarkable fat burning on her birthday celebration this month. While the viral picture had actually the net shared discussions regarding dimension in connection with elegance and also well worth, a People expert formerly shared the progressive improvement was everything about obtaining healthy and balanced for her child:

“It’s easy to just focus on her physical transformation, but this is really about something bigger. She got to the point where she didn’t feel great. She knew she had to change something, because she wants to be the healthiest mom possible.”

The confidant proceeded, including even more regarding the solitary mom’s inspiration:

“Her whole focus during the weight loss journey has really how been all about how she can be healthier and how can she treat her body better. It was never about losing weight. Her weight loss happened because she has cut down drinking and is eating more real food. But she now loves her physical transformation too. She is more confident, dresses differently and she just seems happier overall.”

A record from The Sun appeared simply a couple of days later on, discussing the songstress has no strategies to trash her ex-husband on her approaching cd! Her thinking has whatever to do with securing their kid long-lasting, as the resource stated:

“She does not want Angelo learning about any of their issues through her songs, especially as he is getting older and kids are more aware of what she does for a living.”

Cheers to these pleasant ex lovers maintaining it civil and also making it function!