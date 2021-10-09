Adele Drops Snippet of NEW Song 'Easy On Me' + Planning TV Release?!
This is not a drill you guys! Adele just released a preview of her new song ‘Easy on Me’, marking the official start to her brand new era, and needless to say, we are BEAMING with excitement.

