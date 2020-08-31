Adele accused of ‘cultural appropriation’ after wearing Jamaican bikini and bantu knots in her hair – Armenian News

Adele is facing claims of “cultural appropriation” for wearing her hair in bantu knots while in a Jamaican bikini.

The 32-year-old singer was accused of causing offence when she paid tribute to Notting Hill Carnival in a snap on Instagram, The Sun reports.

Adele was showing off her stunning seven stone weight loss but sparked outrage with the snap, which saw her celebrate her festival vibe with a yellow feather headdress and high-waisted leggings.

She captioned the photo, which appeared to have been taken during a holiday: “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London.”

Some fans were concerned Adele had been “insensitive” by wearing her hair in bantu knots – a hairstyle associated with people of African descent.

One follower wrote “Unfollowing tonight. Please note that I’m from London. While it may appear cute to some, to show this type of appreciation, it’s not.