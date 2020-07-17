Adebayo Akinfenwa: Wycombe Wanderers striker signs one-year contract extension | Football News







Adebayo Akinfenwa has signed a one-year contract extension at Wycombe Wanderers following the club’s promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

The 38-year-old extended his four-year stay at Adams Park after helping them earn promotion to English football’s second tier for the first time in the club’s 133-year history.

2:52 Highlights of the League One play-off final between Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers from Wembley. Highlights of the League One play-off final between Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers from Wembley.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’ve got to thank God. The journey continues. I’m proud, honoured & blessed to have signed another year with [Wycombe].

“The last four years have been epic and cultivated with Monday night’s achievement, I’m looking forward to making more memories.”

Wycombe beat Oxford 2-1 in the League One play-off final at Wembley on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp sent Akinfenwa, a Liverpool fan, a congratulatory video message after his play-off success and invited him to celebrate their Premier League title win with the team.

Club captain Matt Bloomfield, top scorer Joe Jacobson and ever-present defender Anthony Stewart have also all signed multi-year deals to extend their stays with the club.

Alex Pattison triggered a clause in his contract to extend his stay for another year.