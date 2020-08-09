Addmotor Motan Folding Electric Bike 20Inch Fat Tire Step-Thru Collapsible Moped Bicycle with 750w 48v 16Ah Removable Lithium Battery, Headlight Durable Tire, LCD Display(Green)



* STRONG STEP-THRU FOLDING FRAME. A thick tube Technology applied to this folding bike meaning the frame is strong and stable enough to hit the trail. The bike features a low step-through frame design for easy to mounting and dismounting, made it more challenging for some riders, including women, the elderly, physically limited riders or those who may experience issues with balance, to suit a wider range of riders. It can carry a load of 280lb quite easily.

* LARGE MOTOR. MOTAN M-140 P7 comes with a high-speed rear hub brushless motor rated at 750 Watts. Whether you are seeking to travel across sand, through snow, uphill, downhill or just along with a straight, flat road, this M-140 P7 electric bike is up for the challenge. You don’t need to worry about your bike breaking down on hard terrain. This piece of carefully conceived technological ascension will leave you baffled.

* LONG LASTING LITHIUM BATTERY. The bike is equipped with a high capacity of 16Ah lithium battery and its life will never disappoint you. As a single charge in a span of 6-7 hours can last for distances up to 55-65 miles using the level one pedal assist, charging time depends on the current status of the battery.

* ADDMOTOR 5 INCH NIGHT MODE LCD SCREEN DISPLAY. The 5 inches LCD display is mounted on the front tube comes with both night mode that ensured visibility at night and a USB port to charge your electronic devices on the go. This display shows the parameters clearly including battery bars, speedometer, odometer, and biking mode, all these features can well meet any of your needs, easily to glance the condition of the bike on road.

* ADJUSTABLE HANDLEBAR AND SADDLE. Both the black lithium handlebar front tube and the pretty comfortable saddle can be adjusted according to the height. The seat post can quick release 30cm. Appropriate height for this bike is 5’2”-6’3”.