addlink 64GB 2 Pack Micro SD Card SDXC U3 V30 A1 Memory Card with Adapter with Read 100MB/s high Speed

addlink 64GB 2PACK MicroSDXC U3 V30 A1 Memory Card



addlink microSDXC UHS-I U3 A1 SD Card with up to 64GB of storage for all your smartphone, tablet and camera performance needs. Capture 4K Ultra HD and Full HD videos and enjoy read/write speeds of up to *100MB/s and 45MB/s respectively.

addlink microSDXC UHS-I U3 A1 cards meet the new A1 standards, delivering minimum random read of 1,500 IOPS and random write of 500 IOPS, and sustained sequential speeds of at least 10MB/s.

addlink microSDXC UHS-I U3 A1 memory cards meets UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and the UHS Video Speed Class 30 (V30) standards for 4K Ultra HD video recordings which meet today’s highest resolution standard

Exceptional performance

UHS-I Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) ratings with read/ write speeds of 100MB/s and 45MB/s

4K Ultra HD

Exceptional performance for 4K UHD video recording, high resolution pictures, mobile gaming and music, for use in Smartphones, Drones, Android Tablets, Tablet PCs, Action Cameras, DSLRs, Nintendo Switch and Amazon Fire Tablets.

Perfect for various devices

addlink’s A1 performance standards can work perfectly with various devices such as car video recorders, smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, recorders, and drone cameras. It provides optimal speeds and performance for in app usage.

Capacity

64GB

128GB

128GB

256GB

R/W Speed (Up to)

100/45MB/s

100/45MB/s

100/45MB/s

100/80MB/s

Video Speed

C10, U3, V30 & A1

C10, U3, V30 & A1

C10, U3, V30 & A1

C10, U3, V30 & A1

Devices

Smartphones, Fire Tablets, Switch, GoPro, Cameras, Media Devices

Smartphones, Fire Tablets, Switch, GoPro, Cameras, Media Devices

Smartphones, Fire Tablets, Switch, GoPro, Cameras, Media Devices

Smartphones, Fire Tablets, Switch, GoPro, Cameras, Media Devices

Rated A1 for faster app performance and better smartphone experience, experience world-class responsiveness from your smart phone

Exceptional performance for 4K UHD video recording, high resolution pictures, mobile gaming and music, for use in Smartphones, Drones, Android Tablets, Tablet PCs, Action Cameras, DSLRs, Switch and more

Includes: Full-Size adapter for use in Cameras and Laptop/Desktop Computers

Reliable & Durable: Static proof, X-ray proof, shock proof and water proof

5 Year Warranty; Capacity 64gb, Read/Write 100/45MB/s Video Speed UHS-I U3 V30 A1