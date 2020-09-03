Additional Context On Padres’ Flurry Of Trades

The Padres were the most active purchaser at the 2020 trade due date– probably of any trade due date in current history– improving their lineup with additions of Mike Clevinger, Austin Nola, Trevor Rosenthal, Mitch Moreland and Jason Castro, to name a few. The excessive series of additions hearkened back to the days when Matt Kemp identified A.J. Preller a “rock star” GM throughout Preller’s mad very first offseason on the task, however the greatest trades visited the Padres over the weekend didn’t always come together in uncomplicated style.

Preller, in truth, was notified Sunday night that his Padres were “out” of the Clevinger bidding, U.S.A. Today’s Bob Nightengale reports (via Twitter). The Indians informed the Padres that they were resting on a much better deal and most likely to continue in another instructions. That call triggered the club to reconvene and change its plan, eventually including infield possibility Owen Miller and catcher Austin Hedges early Monday early morning. Those pieces put San Diego’s deal over the top, it appears, as word of Clevinger’s trade to the Friars was out a number of hours prior to the 4pm ET due date.

Hedges and Miller, the last 2 pieces of the Padres’ six-player plan, included a fair bit more near-term worth to the plan. Hedges is thought about among the very best …