Additional 25 million drams to be granted to Shushi region for improving housing conditions – Panorama

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received today head of the Shushi regional administration Erik Harutyunyan. The latter reported to the President on the programs being realized in the region along with the current dilemmas, particularly the housing issues and the ones of drinking tap water shortage caused as a result of a drought.

As the Information Department at the President’s Office reported, Harutyunyan noted that development of the Shushi region is among the government’s priorities and for this purpose large-scale programs are now being planned.

Arayik Harutyunyan instructed to study in a short time the opportunities of constructing a fresh drinking water pipeline in the fortress-town, to allocate one more sum of 25 million drams for the purchase to build materials within social assistance programs in addition to to build apartments for 10 groups of the perished freedom fighters being on the waiting list within the frameworks of programs aimed at solving their housing issues.

The President underlined that allotment of land properties in the central parts of the Shushi town should be stopped temporarily until the elaboration of a fresh master plan of the city.