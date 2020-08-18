ADB approves $2 million grant to support Armenia’s fight against Covid-19 – Panorama

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has actually authorized a $2 million grant from its Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund (APDRF) to support Armenia in its fight against the coronavirus illness (COVID- 19) pandemic.

As the Band stated in a launched declaration, the grant, which is funded by the Government of Japan, will be utilized to upgrade lab diagnostic and screening capability. The funds will likewise assist fund the purchase of urgently required medical devices and products to enhance treatment capability consisting of in vital care systems.

“ADB is fully committed to helping Armenia through this difficult period. This assistance will help to meet the needs for appropriate medical services and supplies where required, and is in line with the government’s national response plan,” stated ADB Country Director forArmenia Paolo Spantigati “We will continue to work closely with the government and other development partners to combat the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Government of Armenia stated a state of emergency situation on 16 March and executed a variety of procedures to limit the spread of the illness, consisting of quarantine procedures.

On 13 April, ADB tripled to $20 billion its preliminary bundle to deal with the instant requirements of its establishing member nations as they react to the COVID- 19 …