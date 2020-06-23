Adata SD600Q SSD Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

Adata isn’t the first name that concerns people’s minds when considering an SSD however the Taiwanese company has a significant wide range spanning the SATA, PCIe, and external categories. The product that we have for review today is definitely an entry-level portable SSD, the Adata SD600Q. This device has a few interesting features and an unique design. Most importantly, it’s one of the most affordable models available right now, with the 240GB version attempting to sell for around Rs. 3,300 online. Could this function as device that finally tempts people to ditch spinning hard disk drives? We’re planning to find out.

Adata SD600Q SSD design and features

Most portable SSDs play the role of slim and stylish, with discrete designs that are designed to highlight how small and portable they’re. Adata moved completely in the opposite direction with a reasonably bulky square body. The device will come in blue, red, or black (except for the 960GB version which only is available in black). It has been designed to look tough with fake plastic rivets and a wraparound design that somewhat mimics the rubber external sheaths on a few of Adata’s own ruggedised external hard drives.

The plastic human anatomy of our review unit didn’t feel very supreme quality thanks to some rough and uneven finishing around the edges. The human anatomy also flexed a bit, also it was clear that the tough-looking touches are purely cosmetic. However, Adata does say that the SD600Q is encased in silicone to absorb shocks. It’s rated to survive falls from 1.22m (4 feet) and meets the MIL-STD-810G standard for toughness.

We quite like the geometric pattern on the top and bottom with this portable SSD but we were unimpressed with its construction quality. We’re also unsure that Adata has gone in the right direction because this product isn’t exactly pocketable. It measures 80mm square and is 15.2mm thick, and that’s even before factoring in the cable that you will need to carry with you.

Speaking of cables, Adata has for whatever reason gone having an old-fashioned Micro-USB 3.0 port and cable, like you’d often see on external hard disk drives. Nearly other brands have defaulted to the USB Type-C connector which just makes sense, and we have no idea why Adata chose otherwise for this model. Needless to state, you’ll have to always check the orientation of the cable every time you want to plug it in the SSD. You do obtain a cable in the box, and you’ll be in a position to reuse the cables from your own hard drives, but this feels as though a step backwards.

The Adata SD600Q uses a Micro-USB Type-B 3.0 port rather than the newer Type-C port

Adata SD600Q specifications and performance

You can buy the Adata SD600Q in capacities of 240GB, 480GB, and 960GB. The company does say that it has used 3D NAND flash, and you could expect speeds of up to 440MBps for reads and writes, but no performance-related specifications beyond which have been published. Adata also boasts of this device’s silent operation, power efficiency, lack of moving parts, and speed in accordance with hard drives, which are advantages of all portable SSDs.

The warranty is pretty standard at three years. There’s no hardware encryption no included pc software – not a simple backup utility or perhaps a diagnostics tool.

Note that while Adata refers to this drive as USB 3.2 Gen1 capable, this really is no dissimilar to USB 3.0 and USB 3.1 – it’s the same standard, renamed once again, and supports only 5Gbps transfers which is ample for this drive.

Our 240GB review unit arrived formatted to the NTFS file system meaning a reformat will be necessary if you’re employing a Mac. The total usable capacity was reported as 223.57GB. We ran our tests using a standard set of components: an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X CPU, a Gigabyte Aorus X470 Gaming 7 Wifi motherboard, 2x8GB of G.skill DDR4 RAM, a 1TB Samsung SSD 860 Evo boot drive, a Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 590 graphics card, and a Corsair RM650 power.

First, we ran the CrystalDiskMark test which runs through sequential as well as random read and write operations at various settings. We got disappointingly low scores of 295MBps and 226.9MBps for sequential reads and writes respectively – far below Adata’s advertised numbers. Random reads and writes, which are more representative of every day workloads, came in at 75.16MBps and just 15.47MBps respectively.

Moving on, the Anvil disk benchmark gave us combined read and write scores of 1,068.01 and 498.15, for a complete of 1,566.16. The Adata SD600Q seems to trade blows with another entry-level SSD we’ve tested recently, the WD My Passport Go. WD’s offering has a unique design that’s not without its own dilemmas, but possesses more convenience.

Adata does say this SSD is shock resistant but the rivets and sheath are more for looks

Verdict

We’re just a little disappointed by the performance as well as the beauty and feel of the Adata SD600Q. The selection of an inconvenient Micro-USB port is also just strange. However, pricing is on Adata’s side – there are few, if any branded portable 240GB SSDs that sell for so little. There’s a lot more competition for the 480GB and 960GB models, such as the Samsung SSD T5 and Seagate Fast SSD, which both perform far better, and which we’ve just recently seen on sale prices that not exactly match the Adata SD600Q.

If you do not have a lot of data to store and just want better performance when compared to a hard drive offers, you could look at the 240GB version of this SSD. You’ll have the ability to transfer files relatively quickly and you will not have to concern yourself with physical resilience. You can toss this product around also it’s lighter and smaller when compared to a hard drive. Despite the lack of of use software and the rough edges, the advantages of an SSD at this type of low price get this a product worth buying – but do check the costs of our preferred models first.

Price (MOP): Rs. 3,289 (240GB); Rs. 5,359 (480GB); Rs. 9,850 (960GB)

Pros

Low capacity variants are affordable

Cons

Micro-USB plug and cable; no Type-C adapter

Below-average performance

Awkward design, unimpressive finish

Ratings