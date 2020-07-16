ADATA HD830 5TB Ruggedized IP68 Extra Strength USB3.1 Waterproof Dustproof Drop-Proof External Hard Drive Black (AHD830-5TU31-CBK)



Whereas other external drives might be durable, the ADATA HD830 is virtually indestructible. It features a robust triple-layer construction and sturdy aluminum exterior that can withstand 3000kg of downward pressure. What’s more, it’s waterproof and dustproof.

A Knight in Shining Armor: crafted with a boldly grooved surface with a sandblasted finish and two sturdy side columns that give it the look of a true warrior

Nearly Unbreakable: isn’t just capable of surviving nasty drops and blunt force, but can also handle 3000kg of downward pressure

Water and Dust are No Match for This Warrior: It can handle submergence in 2 meters of water for 120 minutes

Military-Grade Toughness: Can survive falls from up to 1.22 meters

Easy-to-Use Port Cover: fully water- and dust-tight, just plug up the port with the easy-to-use cover “