ADATA HD710 Pro 2TB USB 3.1 IP68 Waterproof/Shockproof/Dustproof Ruggedized External Hard Drive, Black (AHD710P-2TU31-CBK)

ADATA HD710 Pro ruggedized USB 3.1 portable hard drive is waterproof, dustproof and exceed military-grade shockproof for extreme mobile data protection (IP68). Unique casing design meets or exceeds stringent International Electro technical Commission (IEC) standards and certified as truly waterproof and dustproof. For additional toughness, HD710 Pro is certified to meet or exceed US Army MIL-STD-810G 516.6 1.5 meters drop test specifications as Shockproof. HD710 Pro delivers ultra-fast USB 3.1 performance with maximum data transfer rate of 5 gigabits per second. Storing, transporting and sharing data on-the-go is made easy with HD710 Pro. HD710 Pro is available with different capacities and in four vivid colors, Black, Yellow, Red, and Blue. HD710 Pro is backed by 3-year limited warranty for worry-free ownership experience.

USB 3.1 Interface that works with PC, Mac, Linux

IP68 Waterproof, tested for 60 minutes in 2 meter of water

IP68 Military-Grade Shockproof MIL-STD-810G 516.6

IP6X Dustproof

3 Year Warranty