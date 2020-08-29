Adapting To A Pandemic, GOP Confab Sets Tone For Trump Re-Election Campaign : NPR

By
Jackson Delong
-

President Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday night, the last day of theRepublican National Convention

Evan Vucci/ AP.


conceal caption

toggle caption

Evan Vucci/ AP.

President Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday night, the last day of the Republican National Convention.

Evan Vucci/ AP.

The 2020 Republican National Convention today started and ended with 2 efficiencies by the guy who developed everything, President Donald J. Trump.

Most of the attention went, obviously, to the last night’s occasion, when a live audience saw him “profoundly accept” his re-nomination in an hour-long speech provided on the South Lawn of theWhite House Backed by a forest of American flags, the president watched out upon members of his household and personnel, members of his Cabinet and members of his celebration in Congress.

They sat side-by-side in close rows of chairs. Few used masks. There was little indication of the pandemic that had actually cost the president the huge program he had actually initially prepared for Charlotte, N.C., or in his backup place in Jacksonville, Fla.

Unlike the majority of …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 9

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR