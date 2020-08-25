Adama Traore: Wolves forward will not require shoulder operation | Football News





Adama Traore will report to club training after the international break

Adama Traore is expected to be fit for the start of Wolves’ Premier League season after avoiding the need for surgery to clear up a long-standing shoulder problem.

Traore dislocated his shoulder on four occasions last season, leading to concerns he may need an operation.

But Sky Sports News understands Traore has been working on a treatment programme set out during lockdown and will report to club training after the international break.

Wolves, similar to many other Premier League clubs, face the challenge of preparing for the Premier League kick-off without most of their star players.

Traore has been named in Spain’s Nations League squad to face Germany and Ukraine.

…