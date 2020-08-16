Adam Thielen says Vikings must stop talking in order to take next step

Adam Thielen says the Minnesota Vikings must stop doing so much talking and simply get things done in order to get to the next level.

Adam Thielen is no concern among the very best pass receivers in the video game.

For years now, he’s been a spectacular wideout for the Minnesota Vikings and has actually been the go-to getting risk for the offense. Yet, as excellent as Thielen and the offense have actually been, they have actually never ever been severe hazards in the postseason. While the group has actually had Super Bowl goals, they simply have not been able to get things made with Kirk Cousins at quarterback.

It’s not simply on the offense, however. This is a total and overall synergy. So, what must the Vikings do in order to attempt and win another NFC North title and make a push for the Lombardi Trophy? If you ask Thielen, the very first thing they require to do is stopped talking.

Will the Minnesota Vikings be able to win the NFC North in 2020?

“What wins you games is going out there and executing and using your playmakers and making the plays when the ball’s in the air,” Thielen stated throughout a radio program onSaturday “And that’s what we have actually got to do. We have actually got to head out there and make those plays. You understand, once again, we did enough to make the playoffs and get to the 2nd round, things like that. Which is fantastic, which’s an effective …