Adam Scott expresses doubts over PGA Tour health and safety plan | Golf News







Adam Scott has introduced he is not going to be dashing again to compete on the PGA Tour till he’s glad it is going to be secure to take action.

Scott intends to stay at residence in Queensland for at the least six weeks after the resumption of PGA Tour motion subsequent month, and he’ll then think about his choices if safety precautions are tightened.

Adam Scott shouldn’t be glad the health and safety plans are tight sufficient

The Australian’s view echo these of Lee Westwood, who stated earlier this week that he was reluctant to journey to the United States and dominated himself out of an early return to PGA Tour competitors.

Players who haven’t been residing within the United States in the course of the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns face a prolonged and rigorous means of quarantining and testing in the event that they wish to return to the PGA Tour, however Scott claimed the health and safety rules are usually not rigorous sufficient.

“They are being fairly thorough, but my initial reaction was I was surprised it wasn’t tighter than it is,” Scott instructed the Australian Associated Press. “What issues me is dialogue that the PGA Tour is hopeful of returning one or two-hour take a look at. You’d need that in place earlier than competing.

“The other concern is it seems an asymptomatic person could operate within a tournament. If they’re not showing symptoms and I somehow picked it up inside the course and I’m disqualified I’m now self-isolating for two weeks. I’d be annoyed if that happened.

Scott hopes to return in Memphis in late July

“I thought you’d start quite tight and loosen those protocols to normal if appropriate.”

Scott has pencilled within the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational on the finish of July as his proposed return date, a plan which might give him just one match earlier than the next week’s PGA Championship in San Francisco.

“I’m definitely going to sit out and see how the first few weeks of the PGA Tour pan out and if things are progressing well, playing Memphis the week before the PGA is a thought,” added Scott, who would think about remaining within the US till after the US Open in September.