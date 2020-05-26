House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) denounced President Trump’s unwillingness to allow witnesses at his impeachment trial, arguing Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, former National Security adviser John Bolton and others should testify, particularly after Trump himself previously said he would allow it. #CNN #News
Adam Schiff uses Trump's words against him at impeachment trial
