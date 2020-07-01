Adam Schiff Says ‘We May All Be Moving To Canada Soon’

On Monday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said that “we may all be moving to Canada soon” when discussing social media and alleged meddling in the upcoming presidential election.

Schiff’s comments came within a George Washington University forum titled “Social Media Disinformation and Election Interference.”

Please @AdamSchiff move to Canada. U are so dishonest & have so harmed Amer ppl we would welcome your exodus. Oh but wait. I'd like to see U indicted & convicted of conspiracy to effect coup on @POTUS and so i may possibly need to rethink this. Either way, may you burn off in hell with Pelosi. https://t.co/dH4xc9oz8Z — Sandra Lannis (@SandyLannis) July 1, 2020

Adam Schiff says Facebook will ‘need to be pulled and dragged into this era of corporate responsibility’

Schiff said during the forum that he gets the “sense that there’s something going on at Twitter, that maybe we’ve reached the last straw for what the management of Twitter can take, in terms of what they’re seeing how their platform is being used.”

Regarding Facebook, the Democrat said the tech giant will “need to be pulled and dragged into this era of corporate responsibility.”

“The economic incentives are simply too powerful for the continuation of the status quo,” Schiff said.

“I, until proven otherwise, have the sense with respect to Google-YouTube that their strategy is to avoid the scrutiny of the other platforms and disclose as little as possible.”

@AdamSchiff could you leave for Canada like TODAY….yes please and thanks if you leave quickly. We will all be happy. — Gayle Cassidy (@gayle_cassidy) July 1, 2020

“It’s not unlike the — although I’m sure they won’t appreciate this analogy — the president’s view that if you don’t test it, there is no virus,” Schiff continued. “If they don’t discuss it, if they don’t reveal it, there is no problem, and so nothing I guess from the hearing shook those impressions, but time will tell.”

Schiff’s ‘threats’ to go to Canada aren’t not the same as liberal celebrities

Schiff’s remarks about relocating to Canada aren’t much different than empty vows produced by liberal Hollywood celebrities, who promised after which never did move north after Donald Trump was elected president in 2016.

“Girls” creator Lena Dunham made similar promises regarding the chance of Trump’s election four years back, even saying there was a “100 percent” chance that she’d move to Canada if The Donald won the White House.

Singer-songwriter Barbra Streisand said she’s considering a move to Canada if Democrats are unable to retake control of the House in next week’s midterm elections. https://t.co/VyGZo47ZQD — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 30, 2018

Singer and actress Barbra Streisand made exactly the same claim in 2018 that she may move to Canada if House Republicans retained their majority in the midterm election.

They did. She didn’t move.

Take these liberal celebrities and high profile figures grand proclamations with a grain of salt. Adam Schiff included.