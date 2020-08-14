Adam Schiff Says ‘No Racist Appeal’ Or ‘Political Dirty Trick Beyond The Pale’ For Trump

House Intelligence Committee chairRep Adam Schiff informed MSNBC on Wednesday that President Donald Trump would stoop to any level to win the election, stating there was “no tactic beneath him, no bigotry too great, no racist appeal too much, no political dirty trick beyond the pale.”

Guest- host Ali Velshi stated to Schiff, “A lot of people just don’t like Donald Trump. They forget the impeachment was about a dirty election trick. A dirty election trick is something you and I talked about I think a week ago with the intelligence that you have had that you like Americans to find out about, but you can’t right now.”

Schiff: We have ‘a president of the United States who will break any law, rule, abuse of power of his office, who will cheat…’

“This is another one,” Ali Velshi stated. “If he’s helping Kanye West to run with the aim of defeating Joe Biden, falls into the same basket.”

Schiff responded, “Well, it does. It falls into the basket of a president of the United States who will break any law, rule, abuse of power of his office, who will cheat, and no strategy is beneath him.”

“You understand, this concept of …