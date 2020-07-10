Adam Owen interview: Seattle Sounders role for best British coach you might not have heard of | Football News





Lockdown was a hard time for several in sports but number of had that quite like Adam Owen. The Welshman got just recently been appointed since Seattle Sounders’ new top rated director in addition to technical consultant when he discovered that also meeting their new fellow workers was a trouble.

“As soon as I joined it all got called off,” he shows Sky Sports. “We have been supposed to be soaring out the following day to play Houston. I got jam-packed up willing to travel and after that the day of the vacation it was turn off. It continues to be crazy ever since then. Four weeks alone within a hotel room.

“Perfect timing.”

Fortunately, Owen, 39, is used to be able to novel activities. In his very own words, he’s become “comfortable being uncomfortable” in a profession that has currently seen your pet work for Celtic in addition to Rangers, undertake a research role at Benfica, in addition to coach in Switzerland, Poland and China.

He provides his EUROP?ISCHER FU?BALLVERBAND Pro Licence and a PhD in sporting activities science and training.

In fact, he or she might become the best British coach of which you’ve in no way heard of.

After three years operating as a physical fitness coach from Celtic, Owen went on to participate Rangers in addition to was component of Walter Smith’s backroom staff if the club attained the EUROP?ISCHER FU?BALLVERBAND Cup ultimate in 2008.

“I was 26 at the time,” he says. “We beat Stuttgart, Panathinaikos, Werder Bremen, Sporting Lisbon and Fiorentina along the way. I think people probably do not appreciate what an achievement that was. Walter is a class act and to be involved in it was just phenomenal.”

He afterwards went on to become an manager at Sheffield United, possessing completed their Pro Licence at Rangers, before seeking his fantasy of working abroad.

“It was just something in me,” that he explains. “I knew that many of British coaches do not move abroad nevertheless I wanted to obtain from a social point of view and also a language stage of look at.

“I just adore different civilizations. I enjoy diverse experiences. Every place is unique, even within Seattle exactly where they speak exactly the same language. You have to be able to adapt and find out a different way. If somebody gives you the opportunity in sports you have to take it.

“There is a lot to see in this world.”

Owen put in three years from Swiss golf club Servette, while well while working in close proximity with “a fantastic academy” he was in a position to learn French and complete their PhD from Lyon University.

He worked for “arguably the best academy in the world” being a researcher along with Benfica in addition to followed of which up with a new head instruction role from Lechia Gdansk in Poland. “That allowed me to understand the bigger picture and see how it all fits together,” claims Owen.

Meanwhile, he or she continued to be able to serve as Wales’ fitness coach, having been advertised to the role by Gary Speed prior to forming a good bond along with his successor Chris Coleman.

Naturally, typically the run to the final four of Euro 2016 remains a profession highlight.

“I was there for eight years and to see that crop of players come through and do what they did in France in 2016 was such an experience. Getting to the semi-finals was phenomenal. It was a dream and just thinking about it all brings back so many fond memories.”

Coleman continued to take Owen with your pet to China when he overtook from Manuel Pellegrini, leading the golf club from 14th to 6th by the end of that very first season.

“It was impressive how Chris managed that situation and a fantastic achievement to get the domestic Chinese players on side with us,” he or she recalls. “It was a diverse culture once again and an actual experience to become dealing with best players love Javier Mascherano there.

“We had Ezequiel Lavezzi, who is a French speaker, and being able to communicate more easily with the French-speaking players helped me immensely. It is a massive plus for a British coach and we have a couple of French speakers in Seattle so I am still using it today.”

Even so, situations dictate of which Owen’s newest challenge might be his trickiest yet.

Major League Soccer increased and operating again along with Seattle Sounders having manufactured the lengthy journey throughout America to engage in the new competition based in Florida.

It will be a unique check for players, but in Owen they have, perhaps, a guy uniquely competent to help them get ready. While their time being a head coach means that he’s empathy for those getting demands within the players, their sports technology background implies that he is terribly aware of the challenges and pressures that the circumstance is putting over these sports athletes.

“It is a really fascinating time,” he says. “I think there have been eight smooth tissue accidental injuries in the very first weekend of typically the Bundesliga. In the Premier League, even James Milner emerged off having a hamstring injuries and he is one of the most powerful and actually gifted gamers around. That just exhibits you of which however very much you get ready these are unparalleled times.

“In Florida, our company is in an absurdly humid surroundings in the elevation of summer time. The warmth is intensive so during normal situations players will be more vulnerable.

“We have long gone from a minimum amount of high run exposures to be able to chronic lots. Players have been away from their ft for 90 days and abruptly the severe response is required. They have not still been able to produce with good games. It leaves players exposed.

“We know that there exists a greater danger of injuries. That is the biggest concern really along with players not able to depart their house in addition to not capable of finding safe places to perform these types of reactive, optimum sprinting actions. That is a big concentrate in coaching.

“We were in a 50 by 30 metre box doing three sessions a day to get each player through the protocols. It was like doing 10 player rehabs at the same time. That was tricky – coaching through a loudspeaker. I’m standing in the middle with players in a socially-distanced grid.”

For Owen, the aim will be not for players’ suit but make them to prosper.

“Maintaining strength and fitness levels is challenging but I want to get players to the next level. That is what it is about. Not only are you trying to reduce injuries but you are trying to improve fitness and take them above and beyond where they have been previously.”

It will be, he accepts the fact, a challenge. But in an instruction career which includes already used him to a few continents prior to turning 40, Adam Owen is obviously comfortable getting uncomfortable.