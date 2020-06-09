Adam Lallana signs short-term deal to finish season with Liverpool | Football News





Adam Lallana will finish the present season with Liverpool after signing a short-term deal

Adam Lallana has signed a short-term contract extension with Liverpool till the tip of the present marketing campaign.

The 32-year-old midfielder’s contract was due to expire on the finish of the month and his representatives have already been approached by Leicester over a doable summer time transfer.

But Lallana has agreed to lengthen his keep with Liverpool for an extra month and can see out the season with Jurgen Klopp’s facet as they intention to safe their first league title in 30 years.

More to observe…