Adam Lallana: Brighton sign midfielder from Liverpool | Football News





Adam Lallana leaves Liverpool after 6 years

Brighton have actually finished the finalizing of Adam Lallana from Liverpool.

Lallana has actually concurred a three-year agreement with Brighton and go back to the south coast having actually left Southampton to transfer to Anfield in 2014.

The 32- year-old, who is comprehended to have actually had other Premier League uses, finished a medical on Monday.

“There is no doubting Adam’s quality, and if you look at his footballing CV his ability is clear for everyone to see,” stated Brighton head coach Graham Potter.

“He has actually dipped into the really greatest level, for both club and nation, and attained fantastic things. He has a wealth of experience along with his technical quality.

“The honours he won throughout his time at Liverpool, and the high regard in which he is held at Anfield, just even more highlight his capability and character.

“Adam is a truly interesting finalizing for us, somebody I make certain the fans will be truly anticipating seeing play as and when things have the ability to start to go back to typical.

“To have both his experience and quality out on the pitch will be an excellent addition for us, and I understand he will be an exceptional good example for our more youthful gamers in the team.

“I am really looking forward to working with him when we return for pre-season training in a few weeks.”