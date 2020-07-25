Adam Lallana: Brighton close to signing Liverpool midfielder | Football News





Adam Lallana has actually invested 6 seasons at Liverpool

Brighton are close to signing Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana, who runs out agreement at Anfield at the end of the season.

The club have actually remained in talks with the previous England midfielder about an offer idea to be a three-year agreement.

The 32- year-old has actually discussed looking forward to returning to Anfield with an opposing group next season.

In an interview today he stated: “It’s going to be regrettable I will not get a possibility to correctly bid farewell. But I’m quite sure I’ll be back at Anfield and searching for 3 points versus them.

“I’m sure they’ll give me a nice welcome and it’ll be nice to say goodbye properly and I’m sure that will happen next season at some point.”

It is comprehended Lallana had other deals to think about from Premier League clubs.

More to follow …