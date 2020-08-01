Acura, Porsche, Lexus grab poles

Prototype

Taylor’s lap of 1min49061 sec in the # 7 Acura provided him his tenth lead in IMSA competitors, and was 0.318 sec clear of Dane Cameron’s best shot in the # 6 sis Acura ARX-05

However, the fight wasn’t totally sufficiently solved because the Prototypes lost the last 4 minutes of their session when Felipe Nasr spun the Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V. R into a gravel trap having actually simply set his fastest lap of the session. His time was 5th finest behind not just the Acuras however likewise the Mazda RT24-Ps of Harry Tincknell and Tristan Nunez, who were themselves separated by half a 2nd, however naturally Nasr lost his finest time for triggering a warning.

That promoted Ryan Briscoe of Wayne Taylor Racing to 5th ahead of Joao Barbosa in the JDC Miller Motorsports Caddy he shows Sebastien Bourdais.

In LMP2, Patrick Kelly was fastest for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, a 2nd faster than Henrik Hedman of DragonSpeed.

GT Le Mans

#912 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR – 19: Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber Photo by: Jake Galstad/ Motorsport Images

There are just 6 vehicles in GTLM this year however they place on a remarkable certifying fight at Road America that ultimately saw the field covered by 0.715 sec. Porsche 911 RSRs book-ended the field with Laurens Vanthoor making pole in …