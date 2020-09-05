Acura, Porsche, Lamborghini lead after 3 hours

Prototype

At the start, there was an instant care as Acura Team Penske’s Dane Cameron, who had actually reacted to colleague and polesitter Helio Castroneves starting, discovered himself squeezed onto the within curb by the other front-row starter, Felipe Nasr’s Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cameron half spun however got away damage and continued in seventh, however Matheus Leist’s JDC-Miller Cadillac and Dwight Merriman’s Era Motorsport LMP2 Oreca made contact preventing the sideways Acura, and both hopped to the pits.

The tidy reboot saw Castroneves lead Nasr, Harry Tincknell’s # 55 Mazda, Renger van der Zande in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac, Tristan Nunez in the 2nd Mazda, and Sebastien Bourdais in the JDCMiller Cadillac Cameron pitted for a brand-new set of tires.

Nine laps in, Race Control chose that Nasr had actually been accountable for the start event and bought he take a drive-through charge, which he served on Lap 11. That left Castroneves with a 4.5 sec lead over Tincknell, who would quickly have a rubbing event with a BMW that left the German cars and truck’s wing mirror on the racing line, requiring a full-course care at the 25-minute mark.

The Prototypes headed into the pits however Castroneves was pinged for speeding in pitlane, 2kph too quickly. He would be required to serve a drive through …