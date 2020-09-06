Acura #7 survives ultra-late restart to win

For midway report click on this link

Prototype

The 2nd half of the race began with Dane Cameron’s Acura Team Penske ARX-05 running 6sec ahead of Renger Van der Zande’s Cadillac DPi-V. R of Wayne Taylor Racing, and Olivier Pla around a 2nd behind in the # 77 Mazda RT24-P. Then came Action Express Racing’s Filipe Albuquerque, Jonathan Bomarito in the 2nd Mazda and a lots seconds even more back, Helio Castroneves in the # 7 Acura.

RvdZ stopped the # 10 with 2hr30m to go, and 15mins later on, Pla was putting Cameron under pressure for the lead, when the Acura pitted and Pla attempted to nail a super-fast lap prior to pitting. The method worked completely, co-driver Tristan Nunez emerging ahead of Cameron and after that holding back the Acura, in spite of cold tires. Nunez then soared far from his pursuer, pulling 8sec in 4 laps.

Meanwhile Pipo Derani now in the # 31 AXR Cadillac and Bomarito in the # 55 Mazda had actually emerged ahead of van der Zande, and they began using the pressure to Cameron prior to the four-hour-elapsed mark.

Traffic then enabled Derani to pass Cameron however as he passed the GTD Lamborghini of GRT Magnus, then piloted by Spencer Pumpelly, the set made contact which fired the Italian vehicle off the track at high speed at Turn 4. That highlighted the 4th care of the race and all Prototypes pitted.

…