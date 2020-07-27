Actress Spencer Grammer injured after trying to break up altercation Friday night, NYPD police source says

Grammer, 36, and a 31- year-old male were collectively trying to break up an argument in between an unknown male and other consumers at a dining establishment in the city’s East Village on Friday night, the police source stated.

The actress, who is the child of star Kelsey Grammer and voice of Summer on the animated program “Rick and Morty,” was slashed in her ideal arm and the male victim suffered a slash injury to the ideal side of his lower back.

Neither injuries were thought about to be dangerous, the source stated.

Both Grammer and the male victim were taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment. No arrests have actually yet been made in the examination and it was unidentified whether Grammer and the injured male understood each other.