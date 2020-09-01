Actress Niecy Nash announces surprise marriage to Singer Jessica Betts

Nash, 50, published a picture with her bride-to-be to Instagram and Twitter with a caption sharing her brand-new wed called, “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts” and the hashtag #LoveWins.”

In the picture, the pleased couple, both worn white, joyously hold hands at an outside wedding. Nash used a white lace dress, while Betts worn a cream match without any coat.

“I got a whole Wife @niecynash1 #Bestofbothworlds #LoveWins,” Betts captioned in her own post commemorating their brand-new weddings.

The marriage statement likewise acted as a method for Nash to come out to fans openly. The actress, understood for her functions on the tv programs Reno 911 and Claws, published another picture to her Instagram story writing “#PlotTwist” with the rainbow emoji.