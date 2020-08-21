Actress Lori Loughlin’s husband receives five months in prison over college scandal By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Actor Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli leave the federal court house in Boston



By Nate Raymond

BOSTON (Reuters) – Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, actress Lori Loughlin’s husband, was sentenced on Friday to five months in prison for getting involved in a U.S. college admissions fraud, hours prior to his spouse is set to discover her own penalty.

Giannulli, 57, was sentenced by a federal judge in Boston after he and the “Full House” star confessed that they engaged in a scams plan targeted at protecting areas for their children at the University of Southern California as phony athletic employees.

The prison sentence enforced by U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton followed the regards to the plea offer Giannulli struckin May Gorton likewise bought Giannulli to pay a $250,000 fine and total 250 hours of social work.

Gorton stated Giannulli “knew better,” yet due to his “hubris” participated in an outright plan that saw rich moms and dads conspiring with a California college admissions expert to utilize bribery and scams to protect their kids’s admissions to leading schools.

“You were not stealing bread to feed your family,” Gorton informed Giannulli throughout a hearing held through a Zoom video …